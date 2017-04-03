Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting
Police arrested 10 people on prostitution-related allegations Saturday after detectives used the internet to pose as customers to contact suspected prostitutes who appeared to look younger than 18, according to a Tuesday press release. After agreeing on a price for sex, police said the suspected prostitutes went to the residence where the operation was occurring and were taken into custody.
