Picks & Pecks: Erwin Ramirez represents best of Vacaville PD
Vacaville Police Officer Erwin Ramirez is a husband, dad, mentor to his peers and a dedicated community servant. He's also the city's Officer of the Year and epitomizes all the best in our local department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou...
|13 hr
|Reality Check
|1
|Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|Justme
|13
|jaime origel (Sep '14)
|18 hr
|Justme
|2
|Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies
|Sun
|A Thought
|2
|Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting
|Apr 8
|Ab OS Veritus
|2
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 7
|Phil
|2
|Vaca High expanded parking lot project nearly c... (Aug '16)
|Apr 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|8
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC