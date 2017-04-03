Photos: Vanden High School Air Force ...

Photos: Vanden High School Air Force JROTC

33 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Members of the Vanden High School Air Force JROTC listen as alumni Ryan Eberle speaks during an appreciation for 15 years of dedicated service to the Vacaville Veterans Organizations at the Vacaville Veterans Memorial Building, Saturday. Since the Vanden High School Air Force JROTC started in July 2001, approximately 1,200 cadets have gone through the program.

