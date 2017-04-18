Pe a Adobe to host Kids Day

Pe a Adobe to host Kids Day

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The Peña Adobe Historical Society is hosting this free event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at 4966 Pena Adobe Road . Dating back to 1842, the Adobe was once the home of the Juan Felipe Peña family who with the Vaca family settled in Vacaville more than 175 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... 3 hr Anothervoice 1
News Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo... 7 hr yolk7569 1
Poll Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15) 11 hr un agenda 21 12
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... 12 hr ffj 16
News 4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College... 19 hr Ruffner 5
News Commission tentatively approves new Vacaville M... Thu Birds Landing Bob 1
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County Apr 18 now you get it 5
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC