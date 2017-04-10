Open studio returns to art gallery
That's how the instructors of open studio workshops at the Vacaville Art League and Gallery describe their monthly events. The next open studio is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the gallery annex, located behind the gallery, 718 East Monte Vista Ave. Open studio is designed to allow adults and teens age 15 years and older to share ideas, gather inspiration, experiment with materials and create at an informal and self-guided pace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac...
|Tue
|Adam Lambert
|1
|Increased meal prices, large construction contr...
|Tue
|Adam Lambert
|2
|Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies
|Tue
|Adam Lambert
|3
|Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou...
|Mon
|Reality Check
|1
|Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Justme
|13
|jaime origel (Sep '14)
|Mon
|Justme
|2
|Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting
|Apr 8
|Ab OS Veritus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC