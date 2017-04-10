Open studio returns to art gallery

The Reporter

That's how the instructors of open studio workshops at the Vacaville Art League and Gallery describe their monthly events. The next open studio is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the gallery annex, located behind the gallery, 718 East Monte Vista Ave. Open studio is designed to allow adults and teens age 15 years and older to share ideas, gather inspiration, experiment with materials and create at an informal and self-guided pace.

Read more at The Reporter.

