NorthBaya s Cardiac Education Series presents relaxation, meditation and breathing

NorthBay Healthcare, along with Laura McGuire, R.N., is offering a presentation on relaxation, meditation and breathing for cardiac patients. The lecture is when the NorthBay Cardiac Education Series offers its quarterly presentation at 3 p.m. Thursday at the VacaValley Health Plaza, 1010 Nut Tree Road, Suite 290 in Vacaville.

