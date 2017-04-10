No sanctuary city status for Vacavill...

No sanctuary city status for Vacaville, councilman says

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Councilman Curtis Hunt told supporters who want Vacaville to adopt the American Civil Liberties Union model for immigration policies that he opposes sanctuary status for the city. Hunt said that as a councilman he takes an oath to support the U.S. Constitution and that doesn't mean picking which laws to support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac... Tue Adam Lambert 1
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... Tue Adam Lambert 2
News Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies Tue Adam Lambert 3
News Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou... Apr 10 Reality Check 1
News Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12) Apr 10 Justme 13
jaime origel (Sep '14) Apr 10 Justme 2
News Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting Apr 8 Ab OS Veritus 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,255,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC