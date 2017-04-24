New Wood High stadium groundbreaking set for today
With the symbolic spading of earth, cheers will go up, confetti will fly and cameras will click today when ground will be officially broken on the new Will C. Wood High stadium, a $12.8 million project several years in the making. The event, which will draw elected officials, district administrators, students and the general public, begins at 3:30 p.m. at the 998 Marshall Road campus in Vacaville.
