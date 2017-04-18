Midway Road bridge crossing Interstate 80 to be replaced
The Midway Road bridge crossing Interstate 80 between Vacaville and Dixon is scheduled to be demolished next month and replaced over the next several months. After that build is complete, the Meridian Road bridge crossing I-80, which connects Weber and North Meridian Roads, will temporarily close for seismic retrofitting.
