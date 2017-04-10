McDonalda s proposed for Vacaville could be denied
The applicant requested to demolish an existing building at 3101 Alamo Drive and construct a new 3,900 square foot McDonald's with a two-lane drive-through that would converge to one lane. Staff support a requested exception to the city's land use code that would accommodate the drive-through, but does not support a second request to reduce parking from 39 spaces to 19 spaces at the site.
