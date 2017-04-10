McDonalda s proposed for Vacaville co...

McDonalda s proposed for Vacaville could be denied

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The applicant requested to demolish an existing building at 3101 Alamo Drive and construct a new 3,900 square foot McDonald's with a two-lane drive-through that would converge to one lane. Staff support a requested exception to the city's land use code that would accommodate the drive-through, but does not support a second request to reduce parking from 39 spaces to 19 spaces at the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No sanctuary city status for Vacaville, council... 8 hr EAGLE EYE1 3
News Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou... 18 hr A Thought 3
News Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac... Apr 11 Adam Lambert 1
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... Apr 11 Adam Lambert 2
News Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies Apr 11 Adam Lambert 3
News Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12) Apr 10 Justme 13
jaime origel (Sep '14) Apr 10 Justme 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,329,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC