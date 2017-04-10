Man convicted of 1999 robbery and murder denied parole

Mack A. West, 43, entered a plea deal in 2006 to second-degree murder with an enhancement for the use of a weapon other than a firearm for the murder of Kathy O'Brien, the Solano County District Attorney's Office announced in a statement Thursday. West additionally entered a plea to the robbery offense, and in January 2007 was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison, the statement added.

