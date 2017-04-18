Looking ahead: April 24-30
The Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department will start a five-week Pound fitness class beginning Monday at the Adult Recreation Center, 1200 Civic Center Drive. The cost is $48 for anyone 13 or older and $36 for anyone 5 to 12 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Sat
|A Thought
|6
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Sat
|RIGHT ON
|2
|Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo...
|Sat
|Catnip86
|2
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|un agenda 21
|12
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|Apr 21
|ffj
|16
|Commission tentatively approves new Vacaville M...
|Apr 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 18
|now you get it
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC