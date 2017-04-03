Jury trial date set for three suspects accused of brutally beating Vacaville man
A Solano County Superior Court Judge Friday set a jury trial date in the case of three men accused of brutally beating and robbing a 23-year-old Vacaville man following a party in September. The three co-defendants, Jameson Grey-Ledesma, 21, of Fairfield, Jonathon Muse, 21, of Fairfield and Joshua Potmesil, 20, of Vacaville, sat alongside one another in matching green and white striped prison attire and chains as Presiding Judge Peter B. Foor announced a jury trial date of May 23. All three men face the same attempted murder, mayhem and robbery charges for their alleged involvement in the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|12 hr
|Phil
|2
|Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting
|Apr 5
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vaca High expanded parking lot project nearly c... (Aug '16)
|Apr 4
|Birds Landing Bob
|8
|California court decision keeps teacher tenure ... (Aug '16)
|Apr 3
|Maverick 808
|11
|to Shannon parks dad lee parks (Nov '13)
|Apr 2
|Jordan parks
|2
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|Mar 31
|NOM s Waffle House
|14
|Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|SoDisapointed
|231
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC