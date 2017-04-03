Jury trial date set for three suspect...

Jury trial date set for three suspects accused of brutally beating Vacaville man

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

A Solano County Superior Court Judge Friday set a jury trial date in the case of three men accused of brutally beating and robbing a 23-year-old Vacaville man following a party in September. The three co-defendants, Jameson Grey-Ledesma, 21, of Fairfield, Jonathon Muse, 21, of Fairfield and Joshua Potmesil, 20, of Vacaville, sat alongside one another in matching green and white striped prison attire and chains as Presiding Judge Peter B. Foor announced a jury trial date of May 23. All three men face the same attempted murder, mayhem and robbery charges for their alleged involvement in the Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County 12 hr Phil 2
News Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting Apr 5 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vaca High expanded parking lot project nearly c... (Aug '16) Apr 4 Birds Landing Bob 8
News California court decision keeps teacher tenure ... (Aug '16) Apr 3 Maverick 808 11
to Shannon parks dad lee parks (Nov '13) Apr 2 Jordan parks 2
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 14
News Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13) Mar 30 SoDisapointed 231
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,537 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC