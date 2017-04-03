Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Course site
A developer's presentation about plans for commercial and residential development of the former Green Tree Golf Course site - including at least one hotel site and a grocery store - is set for City Council members meeting Tuesday. "The innovative and environmentally sensitive design will be the envy of every municipality in the Bay Area," the Green Tree Development Group said in a March 30 letter to the city.
