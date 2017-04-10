Honoring all veterans during memorial ceremony

Margie Breen of Roseville and her grandson, Connor Gunderson, 14, of Vacaville receive a folded American flag from Robert Taylor, a member of the American Legion Post 111 from Healdsburg. They participated in Wednesday's Quarterly Fallens Memorial Ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery that honored nearly 150 service men and women buried at the cemetery who have no next of kin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.