Honoring all veterans during memorial...

Honoring all veterans during memorial ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Margie Breen of Roseville and her grandson, Connor Gunderson, 14, of Vacaville receive a folded American flag from Robert Taylor, a member of the American Legion Post 111 from Healdsburg. They participated in Wednesday's Quarterly Fallens Memorial Ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery that honored nearly 150 service men and women buried at the cemetery who have no next of kin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No sanctuary city status for Vacaville, council... 11 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac... Apr 11 Adam Lambert 1
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... Apr 11 Adam Lambert 2
News Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies Apr 11 Adam Lambert 3
News Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou... Apr 10 Reality Check 1
News Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12) Apr 10 Justme 13
jaime origel (Sep '14) Apr 10 Justme 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,468 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC