Honoring all veterans during memorial ceremony
Margie Breen of Roseville and her grandson, Connor Gunderson, 14, of Vacaville receive a folded American flag from Robert Taylor, a member of the American Legion Post 111 from Healdsburg. They participated in Wednesday's Quarterly Fallens Memorial Ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery that honored nearly 150 service men and women buried at the cemetery who have no next of kin.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city status for Vacaville, council...
|11 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac...
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|1
|Increased meal prices, large construction contr...
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|2
|Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|3
|Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou...
|Apr 10
|Reality Check
|1
|Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12)
|Apr 10
|Justme
|13
|jaime origel (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|Justme
|2
