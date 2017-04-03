Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
"That is probably the best news we've heard in transportation in 10 years," Spering said about the proposed 10-year, $52 billion roads package that was announced last week. Of the $5.2 billion annual distribution, $1.5 billion goes to the state and $1.5 billion is distributed directly to the counties and the cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting
|14 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vaca High expanded parking lot project nearly c... (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|8
|California court decision keeps teacher tenure ... (Aug '16)
|Apr 3
|Maverick 808
|11
|to Shannon parks dad lee parks (Nov '13)
|Apr 2
|Jordan parks
|2
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|Mar 31
|NOM s Waffle House
|14
|Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13)
|Mar 30
|SoDisapointed
|231
|Increased meal prices, large construction contr...
|Mar 30
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC