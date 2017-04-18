Genentech unveils large solar install at Vacaville location
Powered by more than 29,000 solar panels, the massive 8.9 megawatt project will provide 24 percent of the site's total electrical power. During the course of the system's lifespan, this equates to powering more than 22,000 homes or removing more than 23,000 cars from the road for an entire year.
