For Cooper second-graders, a lesson in community service

THE REPORTER Hannah Valderamma, 7, a second-grader at Cooper Elementary School, pets Vacaville Police K-9 officer Roscoe, a 5-year-old male Dutch shepherd, Thursday during a special assembly. The school's second-graders, who earned money doing household chores around their homes, presented a check for $1,300 to the police department's K-9 unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.