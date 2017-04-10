Fairfield man accused in Vacaville shooting has trial delayed
A Fairfield man who faces murder and attempted murder charges arising from an April 2014 Grande Circle shooting had his jury trial postponed for three months Friday. Timothy J. Mitchell III, 26, is one of five men who police say were involved in the shooting death of Tereaun Berry, 26, of Vacaville.
