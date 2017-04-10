Ex-con enters not guilty plea to Suis...

Ex-con enters not guilty plea to Suisun, Fairfield robberies

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

An ex-con recently released from prison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of felony robbery and fives counts of attempted robbery. Gaona was arrested Friday after a Suisun City business was robbed along with three Fairfield businesses on North Texas Street, Gateway Boulevard and West Texas Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac... Tue Adam Lambert 1
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... Tue Adam Lambert 2
News Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies Tue Adam Lambert 3
News Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou... Mon Reality Check 1
News Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12) Mon Justme 13
jaime origel (Sep '14) Mon Justme 2
News Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting Apr 8 Ab OS Veritus 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,553 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC