Ex-con enters not guilty plea to Suisun, Fairfield robberies
An ex-con recently released from prison pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of felony robbery and fives counts of attempted robbery. Gaona was arrested Friday after a Suisun City business was robbed along with three Fairfield businesses on North Texas Street, Gateway Boulevard and West Texas Street.
