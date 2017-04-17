Editorial: Keep informed on future of Green Tree land.
The potential development of the former Green Tree Golf Club property will be one that we will be watching, and you should too, especially those who live in the Leisure Town area. The Vacaville City Council got its first look at future development ideas at its most recent meeting.
