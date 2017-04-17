Editorial: Keep informed on future of...

Editorial: Keep informed on future of Green Tree land.

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Reporter

The potential development of the former Green Tree Golf Club property will be one that we will be watching, and you should too, especially those who live in the Leisure Town area. The Vacaville City Council got its first look at future development ideas at its most recent meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
specialized crosstrail 8 hr JammedTrailBike 1
News No sanctuary city status for Vacaville, council... Sat EAGLE EYE1 3
News Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou... Apr 15 A Thought 3
News Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac... Apr 11 Adam Lambert 1
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... Apr 11 Adam Lambert 2
News Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies Apr 11 Adam Lambert 3
News Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12) Apr 10 Justme 13
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,368,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC