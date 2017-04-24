Eat, dance while raising funds for Play 4 All Park
The Play 4 All Park is the recipient of a May 12 fundraiser at the Sunrise Banquet Hall and Event Center. The Vacaville Rotary Club, in conjunction with the city of Vacaville and others, plans a park for children of all abilities and disabilities.
