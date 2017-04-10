Easter comes early for Vacaville youths
Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter Vacaville Firefighter/Paramedic Ricky Rodarte and his son, 17-month-old Ricky Jr., pass out Easter baskets from Baskets of Hope to eager Boys & Girls Club kids. That sums up the atmosphere at the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club Friday as dozens of youths swarmed the Easter basket-laden Vacaville firefighters outside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou...
|9 hr
|A Thought
|3
|No sanctuary city status for Vacaville, council...
|16 hr
|Adam Lambert
|2
|Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac...
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|1
|Increased meal prices, large construction contr...
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|2
|Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|3
|Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12)
|Apr 10
|Justme
|13
|jaime origel (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|Justme
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC