Drought has ended, Vacaville declares
Lake Berryessa rose 40 feet in two months during record-breaking rainfall in Solano County - and with the city's water supply fully replenished, a resolution declaring the drought over won unanimous City Council approval Tuesday. The city will receive 100 percent of its allocation from the state water project as well as the Solano water project, Cunningham said.
