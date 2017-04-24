Dixon to form its own groundwater sustainability agency
Following suit with the cities of Vacaville and Rio Vista, Dixon has chosen to form its own exclusive agency on sustainable groundwater management. The Dixon City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to form its own Groundwater Sustainability Agency in order to comply with the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act by June 30. Public Works Director and City Engineer Joe Leach initially recommended that Dixon sign a joint powers agreement to join a GSA that had been forming in the Solano Subbasin between Dixon, Vacaville, Rio Vista, Solano County, Solano Irrigation District and several water and agricultural districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-forensic pathologist refuses to testify in V... (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Green Valley resi...
|2
|Harbor breeze apartments
|Fri
|Green Valley resi...
|3
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Apr 22
|A Thought
|6
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Apr 22
|RIGHT ON
|2
|Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo...
|Apr 22
|Catnip86
|2
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|un agenda 21
|12
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|Apr 21
|ffj
|16
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC