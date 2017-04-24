Dixon to form its own groundwater sustainability agency

Following suit with the cities of Vacaville and Rio Vista, Dixon has chosen to form its own exclusive agency on sustainable groundwater management. The Dixon City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to form its own Groundwater Sustainability Agency in order to comply with the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act by June 30. Public Works Director and City Engineer Joe Leach initially recommended that Dixon sign a joint powers agreement to join a GSA that had been forming in the Solano Subbasin between Dixon, Vacaville, Rio Vista, Solano County, Solano Irrigation District and several water and agricultural districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.