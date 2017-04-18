DA: Caltrans sent contaminated waste ...

DA: Caltrans sent contaminated waste from Bay Bridge demolition to Vacaville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Republic

The California Department of Transportation took lead-contaminated hazardous waste from the Bay Bridge demolition and disposed of the material at the Recology landfill in Vacaville, the Solano County District Attorney's Office says. Five loads with 85 cubic yards of waste were disposed of in September 2013, according to the civil filing in Solano County Superior Court that names Caltrans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County 7 hr now you get it 5
News McDonalda s proposed for Vacaville could be denied 9 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
specialized crosstrail Mon JammedTrailBike 1
News No sanctuary city status for Vacaville, council... Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 3
News Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou... Apr 15 A Thought 3
News Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac... Apr 11 Adam Lambert 1
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... Apr 11 Adam Lambert 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC