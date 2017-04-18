DA: Caltrans sent contaminated waste from Bay Bridge demolition to Vacaville
The California Department of Transportation took lead-contaminated hazardous waste from the Bay Bridge demolition and disposed of the material at the Recology landfill in Vacaville, the Solano County District Attorney's Office says. Five loads with 85 cubic yards of waste were disposed of in September 2013, according to the civil filing in Solano County Superior Court that names Caltrans.
