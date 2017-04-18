There are on the The Reporter story from 19 hrs ago, titled Commission tentatively approves new Vacaville McDonalda s. In it, The Reporter reports that:

After two hours of discussion Tuesday, the Vacaville Planning Commission voted 4-2 to tentatively approve a building application at 3101 Alamo Drive and gave direction to community development staff to bring the project back at its May 16 meeting with more analysis before final approval. Staff received 11 letters opposing the project, some expressing a strong desire for healthier dining options, associate planner Albert Enault said.

