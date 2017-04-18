Commission tentatively approves new Vacaville McDonalda s

Commission tentatively approves new V...

After two hours of discussion Tuesday, the Vacaville Planning Commission voted 4-2 to tentatively approve a building application at 3101 Alamo Drive and gave direction to community development staff to bring the project back at its May 16 meeting with more analysis before final approval. Staff received 11 letters opposing the project, some expressing a strong desire for healthier dining options, associate planner Albert Enault said.

What a surprise. Let's see how many more projects that also do not meets city codes will have to approved based on this precedent. Or maybe the city has now opened itself up for a boatload of lawsuits.
