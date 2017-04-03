Artists gather at Pena Adobe Park

Artists gather at Pena Adobe Park

Saturday Apr 1

Sandy Imperatori painting at the “Artists at the Adobe” event Saturday at Pena Adobe Park. Dom Pruett -- The Reporter An assembly of local artists gathered at Peña Adobe Park Saturday afternoon to illustrate the nearby wildlife and historic scenery through plein air painting.

