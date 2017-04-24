Appeals court orders new trial for su...

Appeals court orders new trial for suspect in 2012 DeBartolo heist

A 21-year-old African-American man who has been in prison for nearly two years after being found guilty of joining several other men in a 2012 takeover armed robbery of a Vacaville jewelry store was wrongly found guilty and sent off to prison, according to a Monday ruling from the 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco. Jacobi Sanford, then 16, was in the back seat of one of two getaway cars, a Dodge Magnum stopped by police on Interstate 80 on the morning of Aug. 30, 2012, about 10 minutes after the robbery of DeBartolo & Co.

