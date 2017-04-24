Appeals court orders new trial for suspect in 2012 DeBartolo heist
A 21-year-old African-American man who has been in prison for nearly two years after being found guilty of joining several other men in a 2012 takeover armed robbery of a Vacaville jewelry store was wrongly found guilty and sent off to prison, according to a Monday ruling from the 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco. Jacobi Sanford, then 16, was in the back seat of one of two getaway cars, a Dodge Magnum stopped by police on Interstate 80 on the morning of Aug. 30, 2012, about 10 minutes after the robbery of DeBartolo & Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Sat
|A Thought
|6
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Apr 22
|RIGHT ON
|2
|Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo...
|Apr 22
|Catnip86
|2
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|un agenda 21
|12
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|Apr 21
|ffj
|16
|Commission tentatively approves new Vacaville M...
|Apr 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 18
|now you get it
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC