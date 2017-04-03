Andrews Park host to fun Easter Day

Andrews Park host to fun Easter Day

The free events will include multiple egg hunts for children, face painting, photos with Ms. Bunny Bonnet and, new this year, a dog egg hunt and scavenger hunt, according to a press release about the event.

