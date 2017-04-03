Alleged gunman in 2014 slaying appears in court

A Fairfield man facing murder charges in the 2014 slaying of a 26-year old Vacaville man made a brief appearance Thursday in Solano County Superior Court. Timothy Mitchell, 26, of Fairfield, is believed to one of five men, and one of two gunmen involved in the Aug. 11 shooting in the 1900 block of Grande Circle that killed Tereaun Berry, 26, of Vacaville.

