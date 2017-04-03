Alleged gunman in 2014 slaying appear...

Alleged gunman in 2014 slaying appears in court

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

A Fairfield man facing murder charges in the 2014 slaying of a 26-year old Vacaville man made a brief appearance Thursday in Solano County Superior Court. Timothy Mitchell, 26, of Fairfield, is believed to one of five men, and one of two gunmen involved in the Aug. 11 shooting in the 1900 block of Grande Circle that killed Tereaun Berry, 26, of Vacaville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County 3 hr Phil 2
News Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting Apr 5 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vaca High expanded parking lot project nearly c... (Aug '16) Apr 4 Birds Landing Bob 8
News California court decision keeps teacher tenure ... (Aug '16) Apr 3 Maverick 808 11
to Shannon parks dad lee parks (Nov '13) Apr 2 Jordan parks 2
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 14
News Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13) Mar 30 SoDisapointed 231
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC