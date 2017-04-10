Alleged burglars fail to appear in court for readiness conference

Two Oakland residents accused of purchasing more than $1,000 worth of gift cards with fraudulent credit cards at the Vacaville Premium Outlets in January were no-shows Tuesday at their readiness conferences. A bench warrant of $80,000 has since been ordered for both Anrianna Davis, 23, and Hasani H. Scott, 19, confirmed Solano County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Madow.

