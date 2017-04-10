Alleged burglars fail to appear in court for readiness conference
Two Oakland residents accused of purchasing more than $1,000 worth of gift cards with fraudulent credit cards at the Vacaville Premium Outlets in January were no-shows Tuesday at their readiness conferences. A bench warrant of $80,000 has since been ordered for both Anrianna Davis, 23, and Hasani H. Scott, 19, confirmed Solano County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Madow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac...
|Tue
|Adam Lambert
|1
|Increased meal prices, large construction contr...
|Tue
|Adam Lambert
|2
|Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies
|Tue
|Adam Lambert
|3
|Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou...
|Apr 10
|Reality Check
|1
|Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12)
|Apr 10
|Justme
|13
|jaime origel (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|Justme
|2
|Police arrest 10 in Fairfield prostitution sting
|Apr 8
|Ab OS Veritus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC