AAA Vacaville branch to celebrate grand opening at Nut Tree

There will be free food from Panera Bread, bumper cars, face painting and NASCAR and movie tickets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the new Vacaville branch, 633 East Monte Vista Ave., Suite 101. AAA is touting what it calls a “Next Generation” design with this office, which features digital interactive areas that make waiting “more productive and informative for members.” The new Nut Tree Plaza location is a full-service branch office staffed with AAA insurance agents providing life, auto and home insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.