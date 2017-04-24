AAA Vacaville branch to celebrate grand opening at Nut Tree
There will be free food from Panera Bread, bumper cars, face painting and NASCAR and movie tickets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the new Vacaville branch, 633 East Monte Vista Ave., Suite 101. AAA is touting what it calls a “Next Generation” design with this office, which features digital interactive areas that make waiting “more productive and informative for members.” The new Nut Tree Plaza location is a full-service branch office staffed with AAA insurance agents providing life, auto and home insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4-year degree for about $10,000, Solano College...
|Apr 22
|A Thought
|6
|This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th...
|Apr 22
|RIGHT ON
|2
|Girl testifies at former day-care provider's mo...
|Apr 22
|Catnip86
|2
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|Apr 21
|un agenda 21
|12
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|Apr 21
|ffj
|16
|Commission tentatively approves new Vacaville M...
|Apr 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 18
|now you get it
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC