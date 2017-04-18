a Hero Dasha 5K to help youth fitness...

a Hero Dasha 5K to help youth fitness program

10 hrs ago

Sweat Heroes Boot Camp and Fleet Feet Vacaville have organized a 5K “Hero Dash” Saturday on the Peña Adobe trails. Those looking for a tougher challenge can take on the 5K Extreme, 3.2 miles of intense physical challenges throughout the rugged terrain of Pena Adobe.

