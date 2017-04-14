3 people shot outside Vacaville resid...

3 people shot outside Vacaville residence, gunman at large

A 911 call was placed around 11:50 p.m. after shots were fired near the 100 block of Aegean Way. Officers arrived at the scene around 11:52 p.m. and found an adult man, adult woman, and juvenile woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

