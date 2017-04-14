3 people shot outside Vacaville residence, gunman at large
A 911 call was placed around 11:50 p.m. after shots were fired near the 100 block of Aegean Way. Officers arrived at the scene around 11:52 p.m. and found an adult man, adult woman, and juvenile woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city status for Vacaville, council...
|Thu
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac...
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|1
|Increased meal prices, large construction contr...
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|2
|Fairfield man arrested in string of robberies
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|3
|Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou...
|Apr 10
|Reality Check
|1
|Man accused of molesting kids at Rio Vista daycare (Aug '12)
|Apr 10
|Justme
|13
|jaime origel (Sep '14)
|Apr 10
|Justme
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC