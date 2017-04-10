2 to stand trial in Vacaville marijua...

2 to stand trial in Vacaville marijuana crop theft case

Two men accused of stealing a Vacaville marijuana grower's crop were ordered Monday to stand trial on a felony home-invasion robbery charge. Darren W. Cudmore, 26, and Jonathan D. Sparks, 24, along with an unidentified third man, went to a Silvey Acres Drive home on the night of Oct. 25, 2016, according to testimony at the pair's probable cause hearing.

