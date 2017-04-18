2 to stand trial in Vacaville drug case

An Ohio man driving to a friend's home in Vacaville got pulled over one night for not wearing his seat belt and ended up in jail facing drug allegations. The driver, Darnell Sharp, and his friend, Richard A. Powell, were in court Friday for a probable cause hearing on a pair of felony charges of transporting or possessing marijuana for sale.

