2 convicts, charged with killing fellow Vacaville prison inmate, back in court
Two inmates who face murder charges for the beating death of a 66-year-old inmate last year at the California Medical Facility prison in Vacaville pleaded not guilty Thursday. It was the fifth court appearance for Sherman Dunn, 45, and Percy J. Robinson, 28, since murder charges were filed against them in December 2016.
