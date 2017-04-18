1 arrested, another wanted, in Walgreens cosmetics robberies
Police are searching for 23-year-old Syerra Mathis, who they believe is in the Sacramento area, for her alleged involvement in two robberies that occurred at Walgreens stores in Northern California. Police are searching for 23-year-old Syerra Mathis, who they believe is in the Sacramento area, for her alleged involvement in two robberies that occurred at Walgreens stores in Northern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Tue
|now you get it
|5
|McDonalda s proposed for Vacaville could be denied
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|specialized crosstrail
|Apr 17
|JammedTrailBike
|1
|No sanctuary city status for Vacaville, council...
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|3
|Hotel, homes eyed at former Green Tree Golf Cou...
|Apr 15
|A Thought
|3
|Vacaville Police Search for a oeMr. Grincha Pac...
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|1
|Increased meal prices, large construction contr...
|Apr 11
|Adam Lambert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC