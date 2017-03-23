Woman sentenced to three years in prison for robbery
A Vacaville woman who robbed a man after he had solicited her as a prostitute was sentenced to serve three years in the Department of Corrections, a Solano County Superior Court judge ruled Friday morning. Marisa R. Melton, 26, was charged with a single felony robbery charge in connection to a September 2015 incident that occurred at a Fairfield hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety
|10 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police investigate hardware store burglary
|10 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Prison for man with string of DUI cases (May '16)
|Thu
|denise
|7
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|Wed
|A Thought
|5
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 22
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|Mar 21
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|Mar 21
|I know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC