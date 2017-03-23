Woman sentenced to three years in pri...

Woman sentenced to three years in prison for robbery

A Vacaville woman who robbed a man after he had solicited her as a prostitute was sentenced to serve three years in the Department of Corrections, a Solano County Superior Court judge ruled Friday morning. Marisa R. Melton, 26, was charged with a single felony robbery charge in connection to a September 2015 incident that occurred at a Fairfield hotel.

