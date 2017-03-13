Wayward sea lion 'Mr. Leisure' leaves...

Wayward sea lion 'Mr. Leisure' leaves Vacaville

Like the local celebrity he has become, the young adult sea lion waddled out of the storm drain pipe he spent the night in to be greeted by small crowd of admirers who started snapping pictures on their cellphones like paparazzi. Carolyn Scheuer was one of those who came to the bridge on Leisure Town Road over the Ulatis Creek hoping to catch a glimpse of the marine mammal that was first spotted there Tuesday morning.

