Water filling stations at school on tap at Solano County Supervisors meeting
Looking to improve the health and well-being of Solano County residents, Solano Public Health is proposing contracts with the Vacaville and the Fairfield-Suisun unified school districts to coordinate, among other things, the installation of 18 water filling stations within each district. The Department of Health and Social Services recommends that the Solano County Board of Supervisors approve the contract with the Vacaville school district in the amount of $59,000 and the Fairfield-Suisun school district in the amount of $74,000 from March 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety
|Mar 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police investigate hardware store burglary
|Mar 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Prison for man with string of DUI cases (May '16)
|Mar 23
|denise
|7
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|Mar 22
|A Thought
|5
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 22
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|Mar 21
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|Mar 21
|I know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC