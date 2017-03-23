Water filling stations at school on tap at Solano County Supervisors meeting

Looking to improve the health and well-being of Solano County residents, Solano Public Health is proposing contracts with the Vacaville and the Fairfield-Suisun unified school districts to coordinate, among other things, the installation of 18 water filling stations within each district. The Department of Health and Social Services recommends that the Solano County Board of Supervisors approve the contract with the Vacaville school district in the amount of $59,000 and the Fairfield-Suisun school district in the amount of $74,000 from March 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

