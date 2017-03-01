Warrant suspect arrested in Vacaville

Warrant suspect arrested in Vacaville

23 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Vacaville Police officers detain and arrest Daniel Gonzalez, 23, of Vacaville, after he led them on a foot pursuit late Thursday afternoon. Gonzalez was wanted on multiple felony warrants and ran from officer Daniel Torres, who was attempting to make contact with him after observing him on Grandview Court.

