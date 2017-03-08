Vallejo students top county spelling bee

John Weber, of Vacaville and a sixth grader at Kairos Public School Vacaville Academy, works through his spelling of a word in the late rounds of the 2017 Solano County Spelling Bee. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter Call it the luck of the draw, but David Whitwell correctly spelled “interrupt,” smiling at his success, and Amid Brock Jr. stumbled on “neuropathy,” arguably, a tougher word, then word pronouncer Ken Scarberry declared David the winner of the 2017 Solano County Elementary School Spelling Bee.

Vacaville, CA

