Vacaville youth advocate named District 11 Woman of the Year

Courtesy Photo - Assemblyman Jim Frazier's Office Anna Eaton, middle, is recognized by Assemblyman Jim Frazier, second from left, as his district's Woman of the Year for 2017. And for 2017, Anna Eaton, executive director of the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club, is also the 2017 Woman of the Year for Assemblyman Jim Frazier's district.

