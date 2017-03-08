Vacaville women gather in Town Square on a A Day Without a Womana
More than 20 “ladies in red” gathered at Vacaville Town Square for “A Day Without a Woman,” holding signs and waved to drivers along Main Street. A Day Without a Woman was organized on International Women's Day this year by the leaders of the Women's March on Washington.
