Vacaville Unified employees get a pay...

Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Reporter

At the end of March, Vacaville Unified employees will receive two checks, their regular monthly pay and some back pay, the latter following district trustees' unanimous approval Thursday of a 2.5 percent pay hike retroactive to July 1, 2016. The new wage-and-benefit pacts affect the 680-member Vacaville Teachers Association, more than 450 members of the Local 1021 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents the district's classified, or school-support, employees , and several dozen district administrators, management and confidential employees that are not represented by a union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li... Mar 3 reaper ben 1
News Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti... Mar 1 Birds Landing Bob 1
Trump Clones Costs Rise Feb 26 Leak Team Times 1
News Guilty plea in federal firearms case out of Fai... Feb 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Saturday protest at Vacaville Planned Parenthood Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 5
News Fairfield attempted murder suspect accepts deal Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Council OKs new $125,000 cost to demolish Missi... Feb 22 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,836 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC