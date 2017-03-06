Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
At the end of March, Vacaville Unified employees will receive two checks, their regular monthly pay and some back pay, the latter following district trustees' unanimous approval Thursday of a 2.5 percent pay hike retroactive to July 1, 2016. The new wage-and-benefit pacts affect the 680-member Vacaville Teachers Association, more than 450 members of the Local 1021 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents the district's classified, or school-support, employees , and several dozen district administrators, management and confidential employees that are not represented by a union.
