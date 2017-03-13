Vacaville to submit sphere of influence expansion
A rural community east of Vacaville will not be included in a request to expand the city's sphere of influence, after several residents said they do not want their properties to eventually become part of the city. The Vacaville City Council voted 4-0 Tuesday to submit a municipal service review to the Solano County Local Agency Formation Commission for approval of a sphere of influence expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC