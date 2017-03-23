Vacaville theft suspects offered plea deals
A man and woman arrested due to their alleged connection to a theft ring at the Vacaville Outlet Stores are on the brink of accepting plea deals, Wednesday's proceedings in Solano County Superior Court revealed. The suspects, two Contra Costa County residents, were arrested in November by Vacaville police after more than $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered.
