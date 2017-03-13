Vacaville takes another look at live-work units
The proposal would define live-work units in the city's land use and development code, allow them in commercial areas with a Residential Urban High Density or Residential overlay and establish what uses would be permitted in the work area of a unit. A live-work unit would be defined as a dwelling unit that includes one or more rooms that are designed for and may be used as specified office, service or retail uses.
